LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint Sunday evening.
The checkpoint will be from 5 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday in the northwest part of the valley, according to a Metro news release. The goal of the checkpoint is to identify drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers. Drug Recognition Expert Officers will be on hand to help evaluate drug-impaired drivers.
Impaired driving has been the most common cause of motor vehicle accidents resulting in injuries or death in Nevada, the release said.
Metro encouraged drivers and riders to designate a driver before drinking; use a taxi, call a sober friend or use public transit; take advantage of sober-ride programs; call 911 if a drunk driver is spotted on the road; and take the keys and help make alternate arrangements for someone who is about to drive or ride impaired.
