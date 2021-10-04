LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police will hold several National Night Out events throughout the Valley on Oct. 5.
The community-based program aims to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anti-crime programs and provide an event for locals to gather and learn how to protect their neighborhoods.
Several area commands will be holding events this year. There will be giveaways, food trucks, free raffles, music and community resources.
Bolden Area Command:
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Lorenzi Park
3343 W. Washington Ave.
Convention Command Center:
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Corner of Lamar Circle and Harmon Ave.
Downtown Area Command:
5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Corner of Fremont St. and 8th St,
Enterprise and South Central Area Commands:
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Town Square
6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
Northeast Area Command:
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Bob Price Recreation Center
2050 Bonnie Ln.
Northwest, Spring Valley, and Summerlin Area Commands:
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Dowtown Summelin (Park Center Dr.)
