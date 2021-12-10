LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is going to get $1.1 million in funding to help process sexual assault kits and other forensic evidence.
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto made the announcement on Friday. The funding will come from the Department of Justice in part to cover overtime pay and increase lab capacity.
The $1,183,001 will help the department speed up processing of DNA forensic tests, including rape kits and DNA and fingerprint evidence collected at crime scenes, Cortez Masto's office said.
Police will get $933,421 to speed up processing of DNA forensic tests and $249,580 for state-of-the-art equipment.
“This grant will help the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department quickly and efficiently process key forensic tests, including sexual assault kits and DNA evidence left at crime scenes,” said Cortez Masto in a media release. “I am committed to ensuring that our law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to protect all Nevadans.”
Cortez Masto has a history of work to help sexual assault survivors.
She supported the Debbie Smith Act of 2019 to reauthorize funding for the Debbie Smith DNA Backlog Grant Program. She also introduced the Fairness for Rape Kit Backlog Survivors Act, which would require state programs to allow victims to file for compensation without being unfairly penalized for delays due to rape kit backlogs, her office said.
