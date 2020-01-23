LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man a month after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the central valley.
In a press release, police said 38-year-old Habib Hogue was identified as the perpetrator.
In December, Hogue met the victim near Sierra Vista Drive and Cambridge Street. She went with him to an apartment where he sexually assaulted her, police said.
Hogue was arrested on Jan. 22 and faces four counts of sexual assault, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of battery to commit a sexual assault. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 27.
Police also released Hogue's mugshot as they believe he may have other victims and encouraged them to come forward.
Anyone with any information about this case, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Hogue, is urged to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
Ooh yea , that’s what Kenyans do! Typical 13/90 member with a low iq ! Worthless useless animals!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.