LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a teen motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Summerlin on Tuesday.
About 3 p.m. on Jan. 25, police were called to Alta Drive and Fox Hill Drive for the crash involving the rider, who police said was a juvenile.
According to police, evidence showed the rider was traveling westbound when they veered left, striking a median. The rider was thrown from the 2007 Harley Davidson Night Rod into a tree.
The rider was flown to University Medical Center in critical condition.
This was the 4th critical injury crash the department has investigated in 2022.
Editor's note: Las Vegas police originally stated this crash was being investigated as a hit-and-run. An updated media release from LVMPD makes no mention of involvement of a second vehicle.
(1) comment
Teen on a bike that does North of 140 MPH stock and can go 0-60 in slightly over 3.5 seconds. What could go wrong?
