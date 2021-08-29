metro police car generic
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a barricaded man in the east valley on Sunday afternoon.

About 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, police were called to the Paradise Square apartments near Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive for reports of a man who had attacked a woman "with a machete," police said.

The man was believed to be in the apartment alone and hadn't responded to police asking him to peacefully surrender. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SWAT responded to the scene on Sunday afternoon and took the man into custody about 8 p.m.

Harrison Drive was closed from Harmon Avenue to Tropicana Avenue.

