LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a barricaded man in the east valley on Sunday afternoon.
About 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, police were called to the Paradise Square apartments near Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive for reports of a man who had attacked a woman "with a machete," police said.
The man was believed to be in the apartment alone and hadn't responded to police asking him to peacefully surrender. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SWAT responded to the scene on Sunday afternoon and took the man into custody about 8 p.m.
Harrison Drive was closed from Harmon Avenue to Tropicana Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.