LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are responding to a woman who has walked into traffic in the east valley and refuses to put down wooden sticks.
The incident is being treated as an open field barricade, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
On Monday at approximately 1:13 p.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call of a person who appeared to be in medical distress and holding wooden sticks as she walked into traffic near Russell Rd and Boulder Hwy.
The woman has been declining to put the sticks down. LVMPD SWAT was requested to assist, police say.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
