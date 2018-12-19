LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police responded to a domestic incident early Wednesday morning in the northwest valley.
According to Metro Police Lt. David Gordon, a woman called 9-1-1 and whispered "help me" to dispatchers before the line disconnected. Simultaneously, dispatchers received a call from a second woman who said her friend's ex-boyfriend was attempting to get into her residence in the 3700 block of Clarkson Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Gowan Road.
Officers responded to the residence and noticed a broken window and a damaged door.
As they attempted to contact the residents, they noticed a shadow move inside the house.
A SWAT team responded after officers believed the woman may have been held hostage, police said.
Shortly after their arrival, a man and two women exited the residence at 5:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Police said Rainbow Boulevard between Gowan Road and Riverdale Way would remain closed until around 9 a.m. as officers continued to investigate.
No further details were immediately released.
