LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police and SWAT were on scene in the northwest valley on Saturday night.
According to police, there was an armed, suicidal man barricaded in a home on the 9000 block of Meisenheimer, near Horse Drive and El Capitan Way.
Police said the man did not made any threats to the public.
Negotiators were on scene about 8 p.m. on November 14. By 8:45 p.m., police said the barricade ended without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.