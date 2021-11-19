LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man in a deadly 2016 shooting in the west valley.
According to police, the shooting happened April 27, 2016 at the Shadow Ridge Apartments near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road. When police arrived, they found Merral Stowe with a gunshot wound in a vehicle. Stowe was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
The report noted Stowe had a young daughter.
At the time, police noted Stowe had an empty gun holster on his belt, indicating the shooter took the gun. No substantive leads developed of the initial investigation.
Years had passed when a latent print from Stowe's vehicle was submitted to the FBI for processing, and resulted in the identification of Percellus Jones, 21. Police said he was 15 at the time of the shooting.
A background check on Jones revealed he was being held in a California detention center following an arrest in Sept. 2018. Nearly a year later, police interviewed Jones at the San Bernardino County Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, California.
In the initial interview, Jones confirmed he lived in the complex at the time of the shooting and described himself as a "hothead," but denied any involvement. When detectives confronted Jones with evidence, he acknowledged a relationship with the victim and claimed an unknown man committed the shooting. He claimed the man's gun jammed and he was able to escape.
A couple of months later, detectives executed a warrant for Jones' DNA. He was asked if he would take a polygraph test, and refused.
"Detectives explained to Jones because he was only 15 when this occurred, he was a young man and it would be taken into consideration if he were to admit what occurred," the report said. When Jones asked to verify that information later, detectives told him laws were different in every state and they couldn't be sure.
Jail records show Jones was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Nov. 15. He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.