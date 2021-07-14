LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a commercial robbery at the Rio hotel last month.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. on June 25 near the 3000 block of West Flamingo Road. A suspect grabbed a bag of money from an employee and ran out of the business, police said.
He is described as a Black or Hispanic adult male, bald, 5'5" to 5'8" tall, 160 to 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-835-5555 to remain anonymous.
