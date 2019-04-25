LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a barricade situation Thursday night near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.
Metro Lt. Bill Steinmetz said police were called to the 2600 block of Nellis Blvd. at about 5:05 p.m. April 25 for a domestic dispute. Steinmetz said a search warrant was being served.
Steinmetz said they do not believe hostages are involved in the barricade.
Police asked residents to avoid the area during the investigation. A suspect was taken into custody around 10 p.m., according to police.
