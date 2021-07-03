LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking to identify a man they said fired a round at an employee during a robbery this week.
About 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said a man was attempting to steal product from a store at Oakey and Las Vegas boulevards. Police said the man pointed a gun at an employee and fired off a round.
The man was described as 5'6", thin with a dark beard. He was wearing red shoes and a black backpack at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
