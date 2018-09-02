LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were searching for a missing child at Sunset Park Sunday morning.
Metro Police said Daniel Theriot, 3, was last seen at 8:45 a.m. Officers were working to close the park while conducting their search for the boy.
Metro Police have asked the public for help in locating Theriot. Police said he would be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Theriot was last seen wearing a red shirt with a Lightning McQueen logo with black and red plaid pants, according to police. Theriot has blonde hair and blue eyes.
All hospitals have been asked to check their registries for Theriot and to notify police immediately.
Anyone with any information regarding Theriot's whereabouts are urged to contact Metro's Missing Person's Detail at 702-828-2907 or 911. Tips can also be sent to Metro's headquarters during business hours at 702-828-3111.
