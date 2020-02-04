LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police in several Las Vegas neighborhoods shared with community members how ShotSpotter technology has helped locate crime scenes and even find victims.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police held the meetings on First Tuesday, three months after the ShotSpotter technology was expanded to 24 square miles. The locations reflected eight areas with high levels of gun violence.
The pilot program launched in 2017 with gunfire sensors in 6 square miles to start. Using audio sensors, the technology detects gunfire within 25 meters, and an app sends a notification to officers on their phone.
"We'll find shell casings. Sometimes we'll find impacts on a house, a car, and occasionally we'll find a victim," said Sgt. Steve Reese of Northeast Area Command.
According to police statistics, dispatchers notify officers within 40 to 60 seconds after gunfire erupts. There are plenty of instances where no one calls 9-1-1 to report the crimes.
"It gives the citizens peace of mind, there are additional resources out there trying to solve some of these crimes," Reese said.
Numerous residents at the meeting said gunfire has significantly decreased in their area in recent months.
