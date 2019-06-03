LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police identified the man shot at least 12 times by police in Friday’s Summerlin shooting.
David Randazzo, 39, was still at University Medical Center and was stable, police said. He faces a list of charges including armed robbery with a weapon and kidnapping.
“He was shot in the shoulder and in the back,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said.
Police said detectives positively identified Randazzo and a 16-year-old girl in connection with at least five incidents.
According to police, the teen, who officers did not identify as she is underage, would distract victims in places like casino parking lots before Randazzo would rob them at gun point.
Detectives had been tracking the suspects and closed in on the pair early on the morning of May 31 in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven near Town Center and Covington Cross drives.
Police said the detectives fired when Randazzo pointed a gun at them.
The teen girl was hit with shrapnel and was treated and released from UMC before officers booked her into the juvenile detention center.
Detectives Zachary Ivins, 42, Michael O'Halloran, 39, and Marlon Magsaysay, 26, have been placed on administrative leave, according to police.
Detective Ivins had been with LVMPD since February of 2004; Detective O'Halloran since November 2006 and Detective Magsaysay since February 2014.
None of the detectives involved in the shooting were injured.
Friday’s shooting marks the ninth officer-involved shooting of 2019.
