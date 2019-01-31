LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to an officer-involved shooting in the Summerlin area on Thursday morning.
Police confirmed the shooting happened on the 500 block of Poplar Leaf Street, near Alta and Pavilion Center drives. Detectives with Metro Police were trying to locate a wanted person in the area.
The suspect was located at a residence on Poplar Leaf Street and police said that was when the shooting occurred. The suspect was taken to University Medical Center. It was not immediately known what injuries the suspect sustained.
No officers were injured, according to police
Palo Verde High School, Sig Rogich Middle School and the College of Southern Nevada Summerlin Center were placed on soft lockdown, according to Clark County School District police.
Alta Drive near the scene was closed in both directions, Metro Police said.
Check back for updates.
