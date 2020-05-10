LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a homicide in the east valley.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, officers were on scene at 361 N. Nellis Boulevard (Emerald Springs Apartments), near Stewart Avenue.
According to Spencer, police were called about 4:45 p.m. on May 10 that a man had been shot. Police found a man in his late teens dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was an acquaintance of the shooter, Spencer said, described as a man in his late 20s.
The preliminary investigation showed that the apartment's occupant had a visitor, Spencer said. Several people came to the apartment and the others stayed downstairs. Spencer said the victim went into the apartment and got into a fight.
The resident was pushed down the stairs and the others approached him, Spencer said. The suspect fired multiple rounds and the other people fled. The resident then went upstairs and found that the door was locked.
Spencer said inside of the apartment, where a woman and child were, the suspect and victim had some sort of altercation where shots were fired, leading to the death of the victim.
Spencer urged anyone with information to contact Las Vegas police or CrimeStoppers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
