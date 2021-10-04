LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a police shooting on Monday night.
The department was on scene near the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, west of Valley View Boulevard, for the investigation, which they called an "officer-involved shooting."
"All officers are OK," the department tweeted.
Details of the investigation were expected later in the evening. Pennwood and Arville were currently closed to traffic.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
