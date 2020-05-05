LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning resulted in the death of a man who police said advanced toward officers with a sword.
The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Sandhill Road about 10:30 a.m. on May 5.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a "disturbance" at an apartment complex. When they arrived, police said officers found the man shouting from the top of an outside staircase with a sword.
In a media release, police said they attempted to de-escalate the situation but the man continued to shout and started to walk downstairs. Officers told him to put down the sword, but said when the man got to the bottom of the stairs, he "advanced aggressively" toward the officers.
Officers retreated, according to LVMPD, as one fired at the man, shooting him. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died.
This was the seventh officer-involved shooting for LVMPD in 2020.
Good job metro police 👮♀️! Another 1/2 wit useless poc not needed around here or wasting money in prison!
