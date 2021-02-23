LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver visiting the passenger pickup area of Las Vegas' McCarran airport ran into some trouble when they drove their massive motorhome into the area this week.
According to photos posted by LVMPD's Traffic unit, the roof of the 11-foot motorhome was destroyed when driving through the area, which is only 10 feet tall.
"So, um...what do you say to your insurance company when you drive your 11ft motorhome into the 10ft passenger pick up area of the airport while you're drunk??" police said in a post on Facebook with the photos.
