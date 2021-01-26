LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who committed a commercial armed robbery in the north valley on Dec. 13.
The suspect allegedly produced a firearm and demanded money from the cash register at a business in the 2000 block of South Nellis Boulevard. The victim complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police say.
The suspect is described as a white man, age 25 to 30, 5'9", 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black hat, black bandana, grey pants and orange shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
