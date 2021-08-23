LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a commercial robbery on Monday morning.
According to police, an armed robbery occurred around 10:33 a.m. at a business near the 4600 block of Boulder Highway near Twain Avenue. The suspect demanded money and threatened the victim with a firearm, police said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult 25 to 30 years old, 6' to 6'2", thin build and was wearing a camo and orange reversible beanie, clear safety glasses, bright orange ear protection, a blue New York Rangers hockey jersey with "Zuccarello" on the back, brown work pants and brown Converse sneakers.
Anyone with information is urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.