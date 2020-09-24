LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on Aug. 16 at a business near Sunset Park.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the suspect approached the victim, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register at a business in the 3000 block of East Sunset Road.
The victim complied and the suspect allegedly struck the victim with the firearm and fled with money from the register.
The LVMPD are urging anyone with information to contact its Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.