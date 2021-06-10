LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in seeking possible additional victims of a man arrested in February for alleged lewdness with a minor.
LVMPD detectives arrested 38-year-old Adrian Navarro on Feb. 1 for Lewdness with a Minor. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
Through the course of the investigation and a review of digital evidence obtained from a search warrant on a phone, detectives now believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Navarro or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
