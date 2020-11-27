LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a vehicle that might have been involved in a Nov. 10 fatal crash in which a car traveled off the road and hit a light pole.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, at approximately 8:31 p.m., a driver who was in the right travel on West Flamingo Road, east of Ravenwood Drive, lost control of the vehicle, travelled off the road and crashed into a light pole before coming to a rest. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 2015-2018 dark grey or dark blue F-150/F250 pickup truck with chrome trim, which is possibly related to this crash.
The death marked the 86th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2020.
