LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for additional victims connected to a sexual assault suspect who was arrested in June.
Saman “Sammy” Sedaghat was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives on June 25, 2020. Sedaghat allegedly contacted his victim through social media prior to meeting and assaulting the victim.
Detectives now believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information about Sedaghat to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421 or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
