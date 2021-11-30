LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police say a woman reported missing on Sunday is considered endangered.
Aaliyah Montez, 22, was last seen about 8 p.m. on Nov. 28 near Boulder Highway and Russell Road.
Montez is described as 5'1" tall, 100 lbs., with curly red hair possibly styled in a bun, and may be wearing glasses.
She was driving a 2019 white Nissan Sentra with a bumper sticker that reads, "If you hit me with my baby in the car, I'll beat your [expletive] until the cops come."
Anyone with information on Montez's whereabouts is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.