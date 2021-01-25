LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for two suspects in a robbery earlier this month.
On Jan. 11 about 8 p.m., police said the two suspects entered a business in the 7000 block of W. Lake Mead Boulevard, near U.S. 95. The business was not named by police.
The two allegedly took items and attempted to leave without paying. When confronted by an employee, police said one suspect "used force" to leave.
The man was described as 30-40 years old, while the woman was described as 30-35 years old, about 5'6" tall and 110 lbs.
Anyone with information was urged to contact police at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers.
