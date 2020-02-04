LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were looking to identify the suspect in a December robbery.
In a release, police said the man went into a business on the 700 block of North Eastern Avenue, near Bonanza Road on Dec. 11 about 9:45 p.m.
The man showed a firearm and demanded money from a register at the unnamed business, police said. He took money and fled the scene. No one was hurt.
The suspect was described as between 25 and 30 years old, 6' tall with a goatee.
Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call or visit Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
