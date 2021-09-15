LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking the public's help identifying a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash this month that left a teenager dead.
The crash was reported about 7:46 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 near Durango Drive and Robindale Road.
Keith Young, 15, was identified as the victim in the crash. Sierra Vista High School honored Young in a balloon release at the school on Tuesday.
Detectives are looking for a red 2011-2017 Dodge Charger with driver’s side mirror and windshield damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3595 or call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous. Tips can also be made online to www.crimestoppersofnv.com, or text "CRIMENV" with the tip info to 274637 (CRIMES).
Tips directly leading to an arrest or successful prosecution processed through CrimeStoppers may result in a cash reward, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.