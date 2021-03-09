LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was shot dead in the northwest valley on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard for a shooting.
People who work near an abandoned business told police they heard a gunshot at about 1:30 p.m. on March 9 then saw a Black man in his early 30s on the ground behind the business.
Spencer said medical personnel took the man to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
There were no witnesses to the shooting, Spencer said, and he encouraged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.
The man's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.