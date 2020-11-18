LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they're looking for three suspects in a robbery earlier this month.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the three men went into a business near Bonanza and Pecos roads on November 6 about 10:30 p.m. Police say they pointed firearms at employees and took money "by force and violence."
The men were described as:
- 6’1” - 6’2” tall, thin build, approximately 140 pounds, at the time of the robbery was wearing a blue sweatshirt with white lines on it, blue pants, blue shoes with gold markings and a blue ski mask
- 5’6” - 5’7” tall, thin build, was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, green underwear and a black ski mask
- approximately 5’9” tall, thin build, was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, a black ski mask and black shoes
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.