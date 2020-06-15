LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for three suspects in a May armed robbery.
According to police, the three went into a business near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road on May 27 about 5:46 p.m. The name of the business was not released.
The three men allegedly entered with firearms drawn. One of the men pistol-whipped a victim while demanding money. Police said the victim complied and all three men fled the scene.
- SUSPECT 1: Unknown age man, 6'1" tall with a large build. He was wearing a white mask, white shirt, white and black jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
- SUSPECT 2: Unknown age man, 6' tall with a thin build. He was wearing a red ski mask, cream color long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
- SUSPECT 3: Unknown age man, 5'6" tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black mask, black beanie, black sweater, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
