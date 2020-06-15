May 27 robbery
LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for three suspects in a May armed robbery.

According to police, the three went into a business near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road on May 27 about 5:46 p.m. The name of the business was not released. 

The three men allegedly entered with firearms drawn. One of the men pistol-whipped a victim while demanding money. Police said the victim complied and all three men fled the scene.

  • SUSPECT 1: Unknown age man, 6'1" tall with a large build. He was wearing a white mask, white shirt, white and black jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
  • SUSPECT 2: Unknown age man, 6' tall with a thin build. He was wearing a red ski mask, cream color long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
  • SUSPECT 3: Unknown age man, 5'6" tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black mask, black beanie, black sweater, gray sweatpants and black shoes. 
Anyone with information was urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.