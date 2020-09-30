LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they're looking for two persons of interest and a suspect in an August shooting that left a man paralyzed.
According to police, the shooting happened August 29, late at night, on the 5000 block of East Tropicana Avenue, at Nellis Boulevard.
Police said a woman arrived to a convenience store at the intersection in a red Toyota Camry with another woman and a man. The man left the car and argued with the victim. They then fought, and one of the women got a gun from the car and shot the victim, according to police.
The suspect and person of interest are described as between 20 and 30 years old, medium to large build. The man was described in his 20s and thinner, and appeared to be wearing an ankle monitor.
The vehicle was a 2012-14 red Toyota Camry with tinted windows.
No additional information was provided on the victim, though police said he was paralyzed from the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call (702) 828-8242 or (702) 828-3794. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
