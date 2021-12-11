LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking the public's help in locating a suspect or suspects in a robbery in the west valley on Saturday.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, on Dec. 11, the suspect committed a robbery in the 4100 block of south Fort Apache Road, near W. Flamingo Road. There were no injuries, police said.
The first suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall, medium build, wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket with a white shirt underneath and black pants.
The second suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 20 to 25 years old, 5’08” to 5’10” tall, medium build, wearing a faded haircut, black jacket with brown faux fur and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
The second suspect is white???? HUH. I need to get my eyes checked.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.