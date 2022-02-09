LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they are looking for a man and woman suspected of stealing a car and using the victims' credit card.
According to police, the victims called 911 on Jan. 7 about 8 a.m. for a stolen vehicle at their home near Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive.
During the investigation, police said they were notified about unauthorized purchases on their credit card at a store in the 3200 block of Tenaya Way.
Police obtained surveillance footage of the suspects.
The victim is offering a $10,000 cash reward for the identification, possible prosecution and return of the stolen items.
Anyone with information was urged to contact Las Vegas police.
