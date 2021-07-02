LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police released photos of suspects connected to several "strong-arm" robberies at Las Vegas-area businesses in the past several months.
According to FederalCharges.com, a strong-arm robbery is committed with a threat of force or intimidation that usually does not involve a weapon. For example, a suspect threatening to have a gun when they do not.
Police say the suspects are thin, Black male adults, are approximately 5'6" to 6' tall, and are in their late teens to mid-twenties.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro's Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.