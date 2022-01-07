Las Vegas police seek suspect who threw lit fireworks onto Strip sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect they say threw lit fireworks from a car onto a public sidewalk, injuring two people.
On Jan. 3 about 7 p.m., police say the suspect was driving near The Mirage when they threw the fireworks from the vehicle. Two people on the sidewalk were hit and had non-life threatening burns.
The vehicle involved was also caught on surveillance video later that night on the Strip near Harmon Avenue, when the suspect threw fireworks at a orange Chevrolet Corvette. The incident was not reported to police.
The suspect was driving a white Ford Mustang with blue or purple racing stripes and a "Ford" graphic across the windshield.
Anyone with information was asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.
