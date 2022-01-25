Las Vegas police seek suspect in west valley robbery

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are searching for a man they said robbed a west valley business this week.
On Monday, Jan. 24 midday, police said the suspect walked into a business and threatened a victim with a handgun while demanding money.
The suspect was described as 60-65 years old, 5'5" tall, bald with gray and black stubble on his face, wearing all dark clothes.
Additional details of the robbery, including the name of the business, were not provided by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
