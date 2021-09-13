Las Vegas police seek suspect in southeast valley robbery

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is at large after he held up a store in the southeast valley, according to Las Vegas police.
The suspect reportedly entered a business near Windmill Lane and Eastern Avenue on Friday about 2:30 p.m. and demanded money from a victim. He got away with an unknown amount of cash.
Police said the man they are looking for is 6' tall and 275 lbs. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black mask, plaid shirt, blue jeans and clear gloves.
Anyone with information should call Metro at 702-828-3591, or reach out to CrimeStoppers online, or 702-385-5555.
