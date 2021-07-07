LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect they say has committed robberies and larceny at a business in the west valley.
Police say in the past two months, a suspect has been involved in several incidents of robbery with a deadly weapon and larceny at a business near the 2000 block of South Decatur Boulevard. The suspect has stolen cash or merchandise in each incident, police said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Pacific Islander male adult, approximately 6’1” with a heavy build and dark hair worn in ponytail.
Anyone with information is urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
