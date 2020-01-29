LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were searching for a woman who has allegedly battered others on a public bus on several occasions.
According to a post on Facebook by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the woman had not had any contact with the victims before the incidents.
Thee department attached a photo of what they called "the most violent of the events." They were seeking the identity of the woman pictured.
Anyone with information was urged to call (702) 828-4813 or email J6412R@LVMPD.com with information. Callers may also reach out to CrimeStoppers anonymously at (702) 385-5555.
(1) comment
Low life Kenyan ,might be a transgender ,like big mike obummer ? Always bad news!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.