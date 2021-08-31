LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking the public's help identifying a suspect in a robbery at a business near Rancho Drive and Sahara Avenue on Tuesday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a man robbed an employee on the morning of Aug. 31. He is described as average build, wearing prescription glasses, white short sleeve shirt with gray flecks, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
