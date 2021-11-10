LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a robbery at a business Wednesday afternoon in Spring Valley.
According to police, officers responded to a business near Rainbow Boulevard and Sahara Avenue around 2:37 p.m. on Nov. 10 for a reported robbery.
Police said a man in his 40s entered the business. He is 6'1" tall, weighing 235 pounds with possibly a shaved head. The man was described as wearing a black and white ball cap with what appears to be a red, white and blue fist emblem on the front and a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
