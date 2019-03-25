LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect in the robbery and beating of an elderly woman.
About 8:30 p.m. March 16, officers were dispatched to a business in the 900 block of South Rampart Boulevard to investigate a robbery, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police new release.
Officers arrived and contacted a 75-year-old woman who had a severe abrasion to the back of her head. the release said. The victim said she was putting her 6-year-old grandson in her car when she was struck from behind by an object.
The suspect stole the victim's purse and fled the area in a waiting silver Nissan SUV, according to the release.
During the investigation, detectives arrested 30-year-old Deundra Lewis, the driver of the SUV, the release said. However, they are seeking the public's help in identifying the second suspect.
Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is urged -o call Metro's Northwest Area Command Investigation Section by phone at 702-828-8577, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
Anyone who would attack and rob a grandmother and her grandchild needs to be beaten by an angry mob, then locked up forever. Go get him, Metro.
