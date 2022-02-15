Las Vegas police seek suspect in multiple west valley robberies

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for a man suspected in multiple robberies over the course of a month.
According to police, the suspect robbed businesses near Rainbow and Charleston boulevards between Jan. 8 and Feb. 10. Each time, police said he pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded money.
The man is described as 5'8" to 5'10" tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
No race description from Fox 5 Fake News, so the suspect is black.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.