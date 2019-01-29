LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities were seeking a suspect in a December parking garage robbery in Laughlin.
About 7:50 a.m. Dec. 6, Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 2000 block of South Casino Drive in Laughlin to investigate a report of a robbery in the parking garage, according to a release from Metro.
A woman was putting property into her car when she was confronted by a male suspect that showed her a gun in his waistband and demanded the property. She gave the suspect the property, and he fled the area, the release said. The victim was not injured.
The suspect was described as a white male adult in his late 20s or early 30s who stood about 5’8” to 5’9” tall and weighed between 180 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat and a dark-colored flannel shirt or jacket. He was also described as having bad teeth, according to the release.
The suspect vehicle was a dark-colored Ford Ranger Extra Cab with a white camper shell. The truck had damage to the front passenger-side fender, the release said. It was last seen traveling on SR163 toward Las Vegas.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Metro's Laughlin Substation at 702-298-2223, or Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
