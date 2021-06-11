LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect in a robbery of a business on June 3.
About 1:31 a.m. that day, police say the suspect entered a business near the 3000 block of N. Rancho Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, and pointed a firearm at the employee while demanding money in the register.
The suspect is described as about 5’8” tall, 160 lbs., unshaven with a short afro hairstyle. He was wearing a red T-shirt, dark pants, black shoes and a black face mask.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
He was wearing a face mask, so he was being responsible for the the victim's health. Some liberal judge will let him off.
