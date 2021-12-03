LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are trying to identify and locate a man who they said stole jewelry in two incidents.
According to police, both grand larcenies happened in early November near the Las Vegas Convention Center.
"During the events, the suspect entered the stores and posed as a customer. The suspect waited for an opportune moment and grabbed jewelry that had been taken out for customers and then ran out of the store," police said in a news release.
The suspect then fled in a Chevrolet Silverado truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-828-3205 or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.